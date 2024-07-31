Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Ryan Dickinson for 2024-25 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Dickinson to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Dickinson, 24, re-signs with the Railers for his first full professional season. In 21 games played for Worcester in 2023-24, Dickinson had three points (1G, 2A) to go with 21 penalty minutes. He came to Worcester in the middle of his senior season with the SUNY-Oswego Lakers. In three seasons with the Lakers, the 6'3, 205 lb defenseman had 28 points (8G, 20A) in 65 games played to go with 47 penalty minutes and a +28 rating. Dickinson began his collegiate career at Ohio State University during the 2020-21 season. With the Buckeyes, he played in 14 games and recorded an assist to go with 29 penalty minutes and a -3 rating.

"We are very happy to have Ryan returning for his first full season," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "He was a great mid-season acquisition last year who added quality and depth to our very talented defensive corps. He's a high energy, very smart, abrasive player that you love to have on your team and hate to play against. Ryan has just started to scratch the surface of his ability. We expect him to take his game to another level offensively and defensively and become an everyday contributor for us."

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the Brighton, MI native played four seasons in the North American Hockey League between the Topeka Roadrunners, Brookings Blizzard, and Shreveport Mudbugs. Across his time in the NAHL, Dickinson had 60 points (10G, 50A) to go with 547 penalty minutes and a rating of +23 in 192 games played.

"I'm really grateful for everyone in Worcester, both the organization and the fans," Dickinson said. "Everyone made me feel like family from day one, so getting to come back, I really didn't have to think about it."

The Railers have announced twelve players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Dickinson joins Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the twelve signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

