Walleye Bring Back Defenseman Cole Cameron
July 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Cole Cameron will return to the Pond for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.
Cameron, from Johnstown, ONT, made his pro debut with the Walleye last season, skating in eight games and accruing eight penalty minutes. The 26-year-old blue-liner joined the Walleye after the completion of the Toronto Metropolitan University's men's hockey season, during which he scored eight points (2G, 6A) with 26 penalty minutes in 28 games.
Prior to his pro career, Cameron skated in four collegiate seasons and three OHL seasons. Cameron spent three seasons at the University of Guelph before transferring to Toronto Metropolitan University for one season, accumulating 26 points (8G, 18A) and 90 penalty minutes over 89 collegiate games. Cameron's three OHL seasons were split between Owen Sound, North Bay and Kitchener, totaling 28 points (2G, 26A) and 118 penalty minutes over 195 OHL contests.
