Ghost Pirates Add Reece Vitelli

July 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday the club has signed forward Reece Vitelli to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Vitelli, 23, registered 10 goals and 31 assists in 48 games with the Atlanta Gladiators last season. Additionally, he appeared in six contests with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and scored one goal.

The Winnipeg, MB, native has posted 78 points (21 goals, 57 assists) in 97 ECHL games in his two-year professional career. In seven outings against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24, Vitelli had two goals and five assists.

"Playing in Savannah last year, I thought it was a great spot," Vitelli said. "With the new arena and the incredible fans, it's always sold out so it was really fun to play there."

Despite suiting up in less than 50 games in Atlanta, Vitelli led the Gladiators in assists and tied for second in points. Before turning pro in 2022-23, Vitelli played five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips and the Prince Albert Raiders, serving as an alternate captain for the last two years of his junior hockey tenure.

"The biggest thing with Reece were our conversations with him," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "Obviously his offensive output is impressive, but the way he described his game of being able to play on both sides of the puck is exactly how we want to play. He will be a great fit and we're excited to see him take off in Savannah."

Vitelli joins Ross Armour and Logan Drevitch as Savannah's signings for the 2024-25 season up to this point.

"I have all the confidence in myself," Vitelli said. "I want to come to Savannah, play my game and help the team win. Savannah can help me get to where I want to be in my career and I'm going to give it all I have."

