IFL Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce the 2024 Inductees into the IFL Hall of Fame. The 2024 Hall of Fame class features Houston Lillard, Clinton Solomon, and Todd Tryon.

All three inductees represent different positions and paths to the IFL Hall. Lillard spent his entire career as an electric playmaker with the Tri-Cities Fever, leading them on multiple successful campaigns. Solomon played for three teams and was one of the best receivers in the league regardless of where he suited up. Tryon saw every level of the Indoor football. From a player to a coach and eventually becoming the most successful team owner in IFL history.

These three individuals exemplify the core values of the IFL Hall of Fame. Their profound influence on the league and their ongoing impact on their communities truly embody what the Hall of Fame represents.

Houston Lillard was a quarterback for the Tri-Cities Fever for five seasons, leading the team to back-to-back Conference Championships (2011, 2012), earning All-IFL honors the same two seasons. Following his five-year career, Lillard's name remains near the top of the IFL history books for passing stats. Lillard ranks third in IFL history in passing touchdowns (208), ranking fourth in league history in passing yards (9,102). Now, following his football career, Lillard owns the Lillard Foundation alongside his brother Damian Lillard, the longtime Portland Blazers and current Milwaukee Bucks point guard. The Lillard Foundation is an initiative focused on nurturing both athletic and personal growth among Oregon's youth.

Clinton Solomon played wide receiver for the Wichita Wild (2009-2011), Sioux Falls Storm (2012-2013), and Texas Revolution (2014, 2016), finishing his career as one of the top receivers in league history. Solomon ended his playing career as a two-time champion, winning the IFL National Championship twice in his first four seasons, earning All-IFL honors for three years (2009, 2010, 2014) and Second Team All-IFL honors twice (2011, 2012). As it stands currently, Clinton Solomon ranks first all-time in receiving touchdowns (123), third in receptions (390), and third in receiving yards (4,961). He also ranks second in all-time top scorers (748) and ninth in all-purpose yards (5,000). Following his time as a player, Clinton Solomon is now the head coach of the Wichita Regulators.

Todd Tryon was a longtime member of the Sioux Falls Storm, starting as a player from 2000-2004. Following his four-year playing career, Tryon was a coach with Sioux Falls from 2005-2008. In 2010 Tryon purchase the Storm and owned the team until 2019. In his four seasons as a coach for the Storm, Tryon won four straight championships. Once Tryon became the owner, Sioux Falls saw some of their most fruitful years in franchise history. The Todd Tryon-owned Sioux Falls Storm went a combined 148-21, playing in 10 total National Championship matches and winning an unprecedented six championships in a row. Now, Todd Tryon is the commissioner of the Indoor Football League and an entrepreneur.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Friday, August 16, at the Night of Champions, preceding the 2024 IFL National Championship on Saturday, August 17.

