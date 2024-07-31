2024 IFL Quarterfinals Recap

The dust has settled. The air has cleared and The 2024 IFL quarterfinals featured upsets galore. The only favored team to win this week was Green Bay in their victory over Quad City, as Massachusetts, Arizona, and San Diego all won as underdogs. In the first round of the playoffs, there was no lack of intensity, with all four matchups coming down to one-score.

In the first matchup of the week, the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard (14-3) hosted the No. 4 seed Quad City Steamwheelers (8-9) for their fourth meeting of the season. Once the Blizzard took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, they never let go.

Green Bay started slowly, followed by a second-half surge that punched the Blizzard's ticket to the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since 2012. Offensively, Max Meylor ended the night 13/20 for 161 yards and two touchdowns, with both touchdown passes coming in the final 10 minutes of play. Scoring the only touchdown of the first half between both teams, EJ Burgess led the rushing attack for the Blizzard, taking nine rushes for 38 yards and two touchdown rushes. On defense, Green Bay kept the Blizzard in this game, holding Quad City to just three points in the first half. This week, Green Bay won the turnover battle with Shawn Steele II and Ravarius Rivers splitting a pair of interceptions. With one win under their belt in the 2024 IFL playoffs, the Blizzard face off against the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates in the Eastern Conference Championship next week.

Kicking off Saturday's doubleheader, the No. 3 seed Massachusetts Pirates (9-8) traveled to the Comerica Center to battle against the No. 2 seed Frisco Fighters (13-4) in what would be the first upset of the 2024 IFL playoffs. Heading into the second half, the Frisco Fighters led Massachusetts by two touchdowns. It looked like the Fighters could be advancing to the Eastern Conference Championship, but with just minutes remaining, Massachusetts trekked down the field, finding the end zone to put them up one point. Pirates kicker Henry Nell followed that with his third deuce of the night, putting them up for good.

After dropping their last two games of the regular season, the Pirates entered the playoffs needing a bounce-back performance. Alejandro Bennifield led the Pirates' offense to a 53-point performance, finishing the night 13/20 for 152 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for a sixth touchdown. Running back Jimmie Robinson led the Pirates' ground game, taking 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Massachusetts came up with two major stops when it mattered most. Prior to the fourth quarter, the Pirates allowed seven consecutive touchdown drives, forcing a turnover on downs on Frisco's last two offensive drives. Following this win, The Pirates are headed to Green Bay to appear in the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time since their National Championship run in 2021.

Finishing Saturday's doubleheader action, the No. 2 seed Vegas Knight Hawks (11-6) hosted the No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers (12-5) in another game that resulted in an upset for the home team. This was the closest game of the week, with this week's matchup coming down to the final play of the game as time expired. Following this victory, Arizona advances to the Western Conference Championship, looking to win their first Conference Championship since 2021.

Heading into this matchup, the Rattlers were road underdogs coming into Lee's Family Forum. The Rattlers were 0-2 against Vegas this season. It's hard to beat a good team three times. Quarterback Dalton Sneed finished the night 16/25 for 149 yards and one touchdown pass, leading the team in rushing with 24 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner. Defensively, Davontae Merriweather and Jarmaine Doubs came up with an interception each, giving Arizona two of the game's three turnovers. After facing a 15-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the Rattlers went on a 19-3 run in the final frame, topped by a Dalton Sneed touchdown rush as time expired. Stunning the Knight Hawks at home in the first round, the Arizona Rattlers head into the Western Conference Championship next week.

Wrapping up the 2024 IFL Quarterfinals, the No. 4 seed San Diego Strike Force (11-6) traveled to the SAP Center to face off against the No. 1 seed and defending champions, the Bay Area Panthers (13-4). In the regular season, Bay Area held a 3-1 series lead, heading into the fifth matchup as home favorites. However, in the final quarter of action, San Diego took a nine-point lead late and held on until the final whistle.

On offense, quarterback Nate Davis completed 15/32 passes for 216 yards and six touchdowns, leading the playoffs so far in passing touchdowns. Of those six touchdown passes, Arthur Jackson III was the recipient of four of them, making a statement in the Strike Force's first-ever playoff game. Kishawn Walker and Elijah Belle hauled in both of San Diego's interceptions, continuing to capitalize on errant throws this season from opposing quarterbacks. Following this week, the Strike Force has a league-leading 29 interceptions through 17 games. Next week, the Strike Force heads to Glendale, AZ, to face off against the Rattlers in the Western Conference Championship.

Just four teams remain, all fighting for the chance to be the 2024 IFL National Champion. We'll narrow it down to two this weekend. Who will punch their ticket to the 2024 IFL National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 17? Be sure to follow Conference Championship weekend streamed live on Stadium Network.

