Courage 2024 Summer Cup Run Ends In Semifinals

August 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The North Carolina Courage fell, 2-0, to the Kansas City Current Tuesday night in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semifinals at CPKC Stadium. The Courage Summer Cup run ends after going undefeated through group play to win Group E.

After a besiegement in the first few minutes, the Courage settled in and played Kansas City relatively even the rest of the first period, but entered the break down a goal.

Marisa Bova made a stop from point-blank range on Temwa Chawinga in the first minute after a turnover set the Current up for a dangerous attack. Another pursuit the next minute forced Bova into another save, which she made, but the rebound popped off her again and found Chawinga to finish in the 2'.

The Courage responded to build some forward momentum over the next few minutes, with Ashley Sanchez notching the first shot on target for the visitors in the 8' that forced AD Franch to sprawl and hustle for a rebound.

A corner kick in the 18' found the head of Victoria Pickett, but her header whisked just wide. Then another corner insert set Haley Hopkins up for a full swing in the box in the 26' but it sailed just high.

The Courage continued their hunt for an equalizer in the second half, with Dani Weatherholt heading a second ball off a corner into the net in the 56' only to see the offside flag go up to take the goal off the board. Sanchez had another good look in the 75' but Franch stretched to make the save at the post. Debinha put home a rebound goal in the 78' to double Kansas City's advantage.

Match Notes:

Australian defender Charlotte McLean made her Courage debut Tuesday night after joining the team from Sydney FC upon the opening of the secondary transfer window.

The Courage had a stretch of seven straight unbeaten across all competitions and surrendered multiple goals for the first time since May 24.

Up Next: The Courage will return to NWSL regular season play on Sunday, Aug. 25, with a road game against the Seattle Reign at 10 p.m. ET. The match will air on ESPN2.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Marisa Bova; Dani Weatherholt (Charlotte McLean - 90+1'), Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O'Sullivan ©, Narumi Miura, Ashley Sanchez (Riley Jackson - 77'); Haley Hopkins (Brianna Pinto - 77'), Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 64'), Victoria Pickett

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Natalia Staude, Landy Mertz, Maya McCutcheon, Victoria Haugen, Charlotte McLean

KC (4-4-2): AD Franch; Ellie Wheeler, Stine Ballisager, Alana Cook, Hailie Mace; Lo'eau LaBonta ©, Claire Hutton, Vanessa DiBernardo (Bayley Feist - 82'), Debinha (Alexis Spaanstra - 82'); Temwa Chawinga (Kristen Hamilton - 82'), Michelle Cooper (Regan Steigleder - 90+1')

Subs Not Used: Izzy Rodriguez, Hanna Glas, Jordan Silkowitz, Sabrina Weinman, Janae DeFazio

Score:

NCC: 0

KC: 2

Goals:

NCC: -

KC: T. Chawinga - 2'; Debinha - 78'

Cautions:

NCC: -

KC: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

KC: -

Venue (Location): CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

