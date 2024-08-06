Gotham FC Advances to the Summer Cup Championship

August 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - NJ/NY Gotham FC advance to the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Championship after defeating Angel City FC 1-0 on Tuesday at CPKC Stadium. Gotham FC midfielder Delanie Sheehan scored the game-winning goal to send the club to the final.

For the first 20 minutes, both teams looked to find their footing in the game. Eventually, Gotham FC established its style of play by maintaining possession on the and building out of the back.

In the 30th minute, the club had its first clean look on goal. Gotham FC forward Taryn Torres faked a shot on her left foot and cut back to her right foot to shake one defender. She then cutback to her left foot to lose another defender, and fired off a shot on goal. However, it was denied by the Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic.

Both teams entered the half scoreless.

Gotham FC opened the second half by finding the back of the net. In the 48th minute, defender Bruninha played a ball over the top to forward Yazmeen Ryan. Ryan dribbled at her defender then played to Sheehan, who buried the open look on goal.

Gotham FC goalkeeper Cassie Miller was called into action when the ball fell to Angel City forward Messiah Bright in the six-yard box. Bright fired a first time shot, but Miller stepped off her line and blocked the opportunity.

Gotham FC will play in the championship match, which will take place on October 25 at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas.

