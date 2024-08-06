Angel City Football Club Falls to NJ/NY Gotham FC in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinal

August 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







KANSAS CITY - Angel City fell 0-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC this afternoon in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semifinal in Kansas City. Gotham midfielder Delanie Sheehan scored the lone goal in the match.

The first half was largely a defensive chess match, with few real scoring opportunities for either side.

Angel City had the first look of the game in the 19th minute when midfielder Kennedy Fuller served in a short cross from the left for forward Claire Emslie; the Scottish international got her head on the ball but sent it back across goal and wide of the post.

Gotham first forced Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haračić into action in the 30th minute, when a throw-in that had bounced around in the box for a few moments landed at the feet of midfielder Taryn Torres. She found separation from her defender and put a low left-footed shot on frame, but Haračić dove and made the save.

Gotham didn't wait long after the break, scoring the game's single goal in the 48th minute. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan received a long lofted ball by Bruninha just outside the 18 and laid it back to midfielder Delanie Sheehan as the latter made a run into the box. Sheehan settled the ball, took a few steps, and sent a right-footed shot sailing inside the back post.

Angel City stayed in the game and had a near miss in the 58th minute. On a free kick that Emslie sent in behind Gotham's back line, forward Messiah Bright got her foot on the ball at the edge of the six-yard box, but Gotham goalkeeper Cassie Miller managed to come off her line and drop low in time to block Bright's shot with her body.

The visitors had another look in the 65th minute when midfielder Meggie Dougherty-Howard dribbled out of pressure to play a through ball in for forward Alyssa Thompson on the left. Thompson sprinted forward and sent a cross into the six, where Bright and defender Jasmyne Spencer were both making runs. Spencer made solid contact but sent her attempt wide.

In the 79th minute, ACFC defender M.A. Vignola had a look when a cross by Dougherty-Howard that was initially blocked pinged off a defender and landed at her feet a few yards inside the 18. She took a hard left-footed shot, but it was blocked.

By the final whistle, the shot tally was 6-11 in Angel City's favor, but other than the goal, both teams maintained a solid enough defensive structure to limit quality chances, and each team recorded just three shots on goal.

Angel City plays next in a friendly against FC Juárez on Sunday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. Their next regular-season game is at San Diego on Saturday, August 24 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

ACFC Captain & Defender Sarah Gorden

"I think we just have to be scrappier in the box. We had so many chances. Claire [Emslie] played some great balls. A lot of balls bounced in and around the box. Being a little scrappier and having that dog mentality is going to be the next step."

ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed

"I think a huge takeaway from this tournament is the togetherness of this group and what we went through for the last four games. I think you can see the joy, the freedom, and enjoying playing together. Taking the pressure off.

"I want everyone to be the best versions of themselves. We talked a lot about individuals and doing what you're good at. That showed in this tournament.

"You have to have that scrappy mentality when things don't go your way in games. When you keep knocking on the door and you can't find the opportunities, then you have to do things the ugly way. We lost some of that [scrappiness]. We had 13 corners. We have to capitalize on those moments."

