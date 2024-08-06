Summer Cup semifinal Tuesday night at CPKC Stadium

August 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







KANSAS CITY - The North Carolina Courage are set to face the Kansas City Current in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup semifinals on Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET (8 CT) at CPKC Stadium. The match will air on CBS Sports Network and stream on Paramount+ in the United States with JP Dellacamera and Kacey White on the call.

North Carolina qualified for the semifinal by winning Group E, going undefeated with a win and two shootout wins for seven points. The Courage took the group with a resounding 3-0 win over Rayadas de Monterrey last Wednesday on goals from Ashley Sanchez, Haley Hopkins, and Landy Mertz.

Marisa Bova has been impressive in goal during the Summer Cup, making her first professional appearances while Casey Murphy is away with Team USA at the Olympics. She's made five saves on seven shots faced in regulation plus three massive saves in shootouts to help the Courage win the group. She's also passing with over 90% accuracy and has shown the skill, composure, and maturity required to be a keeper at this level.

Tuesday will be a busy day for Courage Country. The Courage are the only club in the world with representation on three of the four Olympic semifinalists in the women's football tournament. Murphy and the United States face Feli Rauch's Germany side at 12 p.m. ET before Kerolin Nicoli and Brazil take on the defending World Cup champions Spain at 3 ET.

This will lead directly into the first Summer Cup semifinal between Gotham FC and Angel City FC at 5 ET in Kansas City before the Courage and host Current provide the nightcap. The winners of the Summer Cup semifinals will meet in San Antonio, Texas for the Final on October 25.

The Courage are unbeaten in seven straight overall competitions, entering the Olympic break on a four-match regular season unbeaten streak before the undefeated run through Group E. Kansas City, who started the season on a 15-match unbeaten run before a loss to Orlando in the final fixture before the break, picked right back up for a perfect 3-0-0 run through Group C while scoring 10 goals and conceding just twice.

Kansas City will have the home-field advantage on Tuesday, and with the Olympics still keeping players away it is not exactly apples to apples, but the Courage have a chance to see how far they've come since the loss at CPKC Stadium back in May. Playing some of their best soccer of the season, they'll get a chance to continue that growth against a quality opponent while trying to get one step closer to the Summer Cup.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.