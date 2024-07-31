Michigan Volleyball Standout MacKenzi Vazquez Rejoins Rise as Setter

July 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have made their 12th offseason player signing by retaining former Michigan setter MacKenzi Vazquez (nee Welsh). One of the first signings the Rise made for the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, she later decided to medically retire and became the team's director of volleyball operations (DOVO).

After a season of watching the Rise reach the PVF championship match from the sidelines and helping run team practices, Vazquez is thrilled to get back on the court to pursue her dreams of playing professionally.

I knew in my heart that I had more volleyball left in me, Vazquez said. I originally signed with the Rise to compete in the inaugural season of the PVF, but due to chronic pain I made the decision to transition into the DOVO roll. I took my health very seriously throughout the last year, and as my body was positively responding, I became more aware of how much passion and desire I had to compete again. I sat down with [Rise Head Coach and VP of Volleyball Operations] Cathy George and asked for the opportunity to play for the Rise, and I could not be more grateful for the gift of getting to compete at an incredibly high level once again.

Vazquez was a two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention at Michigan in 2016 and 2019. She was also a two-time AVCA North All-Region selection in those same years, bookending her four-year college career from 2016-19. The 6-foot-1 setter earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2016. She finished her collegiate career with 5,223 assists, placing her third on Michigan's all-time list.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native spent three years playing professional volleyball in Puerto Rico (2022-23; 2019-20) and Peru (2020-21). Vazquez has also competed with the U20 USA National Team and earned a gold medal at the 2017 U21 Pan American Cup. She collected two AAU National Titles in 2015 and 2013 for Sports Performance Volleyball Club in Aurora, Illinois.

Vazquez attended Plainfield East High School in Plainfield, Illinois, and was a four-year varsity letterwinner, team captain, and All-Conference Team selection.

Above all else, my goal is to bring a dedication to hard work and a commitment to the culture of our team, Vazquez said. I'm an incredibly balanced athlete, mentally and physically, and my ability to remain calm under pressure and committed to my teammates throughout the challenges of a practice, match, and season are going to help elevate the level in our gym every day.

The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30.

