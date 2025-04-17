Rise Undone by Supernovas in Straight Sets

OMAHA, Neb. - The Grand Rapids Rise dropped a pair of tightly contested sets Thursday night and couldn't recover, falling 3-0 to the Omaha Supernovas at the CHI Health Center. The Supernovas improved to 4-0 all time against the Rise in Omaha, claiming the match by set scores of 25-16, 25-23, 26-24.

Omaha took control early, jumping out to an 8-3 lead in the opening set and stretching the margin to 19-8, which prompted a lineup change as setter August Raskie and outside hitter Erika Pritchard came off the bench for Grand Rapids. The Rise fought off four set points thanks to kills from Alyssa Jensen and Pritchard, a block by Raskie, and a net touch by Omaha. But a service error ended the late surge, giving Omaha the first set.

The Supernovas hit .303 in the opening frame while holding Grand Rapids to just .053. Pritchard was a bright spot, delivering three kills on as many swings late in the set and continuing that momentum into the second, where she was 6-for-7 at one stretch. However, Omaha adjusted and held her without a kill for the remainder of the match.

In set two, aces from Paige Briggs-Romine and Carli Snyder gave the Rise brief leads at 7-6 and 11-10, but Omaha regained momentum, going up 16-12 by the media timeout. Grand Rapids clawed back within a point at 16-15, 21-20, 22-21, and 24-23, but Reagan Cooper ended the comeback bid with her eighth kill to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.

Brooke Nuneviller notched her 10th kill to put the Supernovas up 16-10 at the media timeout in the third set, prompting a full line change as all six Omaha players on the court were subbed out. The Rise gradually followed suit, eventually getting all 14 players on the active roster into the match.

Trailing 19-12, Grand Rapids made one final push. Middle blocker Devyn Robinson sparked a 4-0 run with a kill and a block. That was followed by a 5-0 spurt featuring a kill and block from Marin Grote, a Briggs-Romine kill, and an ace from Symone Abbott - making just her sixth set appearance this season and her first since Feb. 27.

With the score tied at 24-24, Omaha leaned on a pair of former Ohio State stars to close it out. Ex-Rise setter Mac Podraza dropped in a crafty one-handed tip, and Emily Londot followed with a kill off the block to seal the match at 26-24.

Grand Rapids and Omaha entered the match as the two best blocking teams in the League. The battle at the net was also won by the Supernovas, 12-8, but Rise middle blocker Jensen had the most individual blocks in the match with three.

Notes

Eleanor Holthaus led the Rise with seven kills, hitting .227, while Snyder tallied a team-high eight points on six kills (.143), an ace, and a block.

Omaha was powered by 10 kills apiece from Nuneviller and Cooper.

Former Rise libero Camila Gómez chipped in five digs and four assists, while Podraza added four assists, two digs, and a timely kill to help close out the third set.

Omaha has now won nine of 10 sets against Grand Rapids this season, with six of those sets being decided by four points or fewer.

GR 16 23 24 - 0

OMA 25 25 26 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Eleanor Holthaus 7, Carli Snyder 6, Erika Pritchard 6, Paige Briggs-Romine 6; Assists - August Raskie 23, Camryn Turner 6; Aces - Snyder 1, Briggs-Romine 1, Symone Abbott 1; Blocks - Alyssa Jensen 3; Digs - Elena Oglivie 14, Briggs-Romine 13, Snyder 7.

OMA: Kills - Brooke Nuneviller 10, Reagan Cooper 10, Kelsie Payne 8; Assists - Natalia Valentin-Anderson 30, Mac Podraza 4, Camila Gómez 4; Aces - Nuneviller 2; Blocks - Valentin-Anderson 2, Nuneviller 2, Payne 2, Phoebe Awoleye 2; Digs - Payne 14, Valentin-Anderson 10, Cooper 8.

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 10-14 / Sat., April 19 vs. Indy Ignite, Noon

Omaha: 17-6 / Sat., April 19 vs. Atlanta Vibe, 6 p.m. CDT

