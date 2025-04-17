Ignite Nearly Complete Comeback for Win But Fall Shy in Five Sets

April 17, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)









FISHERS, Ind. - They came tantalizingly close once again, but the Indy Ignite couldn't quite complete a comeback victory in tonight's Pro Volleyball Federation match with visiting Vegas at Fishers Event Center.

The Thrill escaped with the five-set triumph, holding off a valiant Ignite effort by scores of 16-25, 27-25, 25-16, 29-31,15-12. Despite suffering its third straight defeat, Indy (12-11) remains fourth in the standings and in control of its own destiny to reach the PVF playoffs with five matches to play.

I think we're in a good spot, said Ignite setter Ainise Havili, who came off the bench to play most of the final two sets and register her first double-double this season with 20 assists and 10 digs. I don't think anybody feels like we're on our heels or we're scratching away for a win. I think we're a really deep team and we showed that tonight.

The Ignite dominated the first set with a diverse attack that saw five players score at least two points but none more than four. Vegas turned the tide quickly in the second set, jumping to an 8-3 lead, but gritty Indy fought back and had one set point that could have put the hosts ahead two sets to none. But the Thrill dodged that bullet and went on to win the set 27-25 and even the match.

Capitalizing on that momentum, Vegas controlled the third set from the outset, winning by nine points. The visitors were on the precipice of winning in four until the Ignite mounted a furious rally that turned it into one of the most exciting sets of the season.

First, Indy fended off four Vegas match points, before the Ignite let two set points of their own slip away. Vegas had another match point but Indy reeled off three consecutive points to collect the 31-29 win and force a fifth set. Outside hitter Caitie Baird was sensational in that fourth set with 10 kills, one shy of tying for the most by any PVF player in a set this season.

Indy never led in the fifth set and trailed by as much as 13-7 before rallying once more to close within 14-12. Vegas, however, ended the marathon on a Hannah Maddux kill. Havili credited the Thrill, who had lost 12 of their past 13 coming in, for regrouping after the opening set.

"Their defense was like a night-and-day shift from the first set to the next few," she said. "And maybe we got a little complacent in thinking that they were going to stay a little bit slower reacting on defense. But they did a great job of flipping the switch and coming out stronger in the next couple sets."

Baird finished with 28 kills - the third-most by an Ignite player in a match this season - and two blocks for 30 points on the night. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer added 13 kills and a block, and middle blocker Lydia Martyn provided 11 kills, two blocks and a service ace. Like Havili, opposite hitter Grace Wade shined off the bench, delivering three pivotal kills and three blocks to help extend the match.

"We had some big players like Ainise come in and just step up for us and make plays when we needed them," Baird said. "They really got us going, they brought the energy and they made big-time plays when we needed them. Some things didn't fall our way. We had two really close sets and we just couldn't get that finish. I'm just really impressed with the way the girls came in and just did their job."

Indy faces a quick turnaround for an important match Saturday at Grand Rapids, which airs at noon ET on the CBS Sports Network. The Rise are fifth in PVF with a 10-13 record and defeated the Ignite in five sets this past Saturday.

"Luckily, we played them last week so we kind of have a good scout. We can prepare and we know what they're going to do," Baird said. "We just need to keep being consistent and keep fighting and stay aggressive."

