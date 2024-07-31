Supernovas Sign Former Creighton Libero Allison Whitten

July 31, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, have signed former Creighton libero Allison Whitten.

The South Carolina native spent her fifth and final season of college volleyball with Creighton. Under head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Whitten served as the team's libero for each set of the 2022 season that saw the Bluejays reach the NCAA Tournament.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allison back to Omaha as she joins the Supernovas. As a former Bluejay with robust experience at a high level, Allison will be a fantastic addition to our team," said Supernovas Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn. "Her all gas and no brakes mentality are a perfect fit for our roster and aligns seamlessly with our culture as we build towards the 2025 season."

A four-year starting transfer from Morehead State, Whitten quickly excelled when inserted into Creighton's lineup, recording 3.65 digs per set across 26 matches which included a season-high 29 against Florida State. She totaled 2,289 career digs which wound up being sixth on the active players list that season.

Prior to Creighton, Whitten became one of the best liberos in Morehead State's history, racking up 1,823 digs and a 4.37 digs per set mark across four seasons for the Eagles. That also included 103 aces and 149 assists. She would become the 27th member of Morehead State's 1,000 dig club and had her senior season rank inside the top five for most digs in a single campaign with 577 digs in 119 sets.

"Allison Whitten is a special player and an even more special person," said Bernthal Booth. "She is going to work hard every day to be the best she can be, and she will always have the team at the forefront of any decision she makes. The Supernovas are adding a great one and I'm thrilled she'll be here in Omaha."

Whitten also has a prolific high school background as one of the best volleyball players to come out of South Carolina. She won an unprecedented six state titles with two coming from Hillcrest High School and the other four from St. Joeseph's High School. She was a two-time South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year nominee and was named the 1A Player of the Year in 2015 and the 2A Player of the Year in 2016. Whitten piled up more than 1,000 career kills and digs while being a finalist for PrepVolleyball's National Freshman, Sophomore and Junior Player of the Year.

Whitten becomes the second libero to join the Supernovas roster and 12th overall addition this offseason. Whitten joins Camila Gómez as the other libero. Gómez signed from the Grand Rapids Rise who lost to the Supernovas in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship in May.

To keep up to date who the Supernovas have signed in the PVF Free Agency period, check out the Supernovas Free Agency Live Tracker.

To celebrate the first-ever PVF Championship, fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour.

Season tickets are now on sale! For more information on becoming a 2025 season ticket member, visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.