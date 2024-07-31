Miners Name Champion Shawn Liotta as Offensive Coordinator

July 31, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Wheeling Miners News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Miners announce a major move for their 2025 Coaching Staff naming Two-Time CIFL Champion and Two-Time Coach of the Year Shawn Liotta as Offensive Coordinator for the 2025 NAL Season.

The future continues to shine bright for the Wheeling Miners who finished their inaugural season undefeated and recently crowned league champions, a feat very few teams have ever accomplished in all of sports. Earlier this summer the Miners announced the bold move of joining the National Arena League, a premiere arena football league that spans nationwide teams & talent. The move means more competition. As one of the first internal moves the organization has chosen Veteran Coach Shawn Liotta to run the Miners offense. Coach Liotta has a combined 38+ seasons of experience coaching in high school, Division I College football, and Indoor Football with 67 wins as a head coach.

Shawn Liotta said, "I would like to thank Coach Res and the Wheeling Miners organization for the opportunity to return to the arena game. I look forward to getting back out there running my style of offense that has shattered scoreboards across the country. Our players and fans are going to enjoy watching us go up and down the field each week.

Shawn Liotta is an architect of an Up-Tempo, High Flying Offense that has had much success on the turf. Includes multiple championship victories in the Continental Indoor Football League (CIFL) and was named Coach of the Year in 2012 & 2013 with the Erie Explosion of the CIFL. Coach Liotta has coached 5 different players to League MVP Honors, has established individual scoring records in 3 different leagues, and holds an average of 60+ points a game for his career in the indoor game.

"We want to build the best team and product to put on the field for the Ohio Valley going into the 2025 NAL Season, said GM and Head Coach Josh Resignalo. Coach Res goes on to say that, adding a veteran coach with a championship pedigree adds to what we are trying to build here in Wheeling. We strive for nothing less than championships now and year after year. Coach Liotta is a great addition to the Miners family and his experience will be a huge part in us making it to the 2025 NAL Championship!"

Information regarding Miners season ticket renewal is available by contacting WesBanco Arena at 304-233-7000 and can be purchased at the WesBanco Arena box office.

2025 Season Tickets are on sale now with 2024 pricing. New pricing kicks in Sept 1st for the 2025 Season!

