Miners Extend Contract for GM & HC Josh Resignalo

July 21, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Miners are thrilled to announce a three-year contract extension with General Manager and Head Coach Josh Resignalo, securing his leadership through the 2027 season. This extension follows an extraordinary inaugural season where the Miners went 10-0, culminating in a victory at the AAL2 Championship.

This remarkable achievement marks the fourth indoor football championship claimed by an Ohio Valley team, following two titles by the Ohio Valley Greyhounds and one by the West Virginia Roughriders. The Miners are now poised to add another championship banner to WesBanco Arena.

Reflecting on the journey, Coach Res said, "It was a lot of work to build the foundation of the organization and to steer it in the right direction. We are excited for what's to come as we enter the National Arena League."

The upcoming 2025 season will be Coach Res's fifth in the NAL. His extensive experience includes leading the High Country Grizzlies as Head Coach in 2017, serving as Defensive Coordinator for the Carolina Cobras in 2019 where he helped guide the team with then HC Billy Back,to the NAL Championship, and subsequently going into the 2020 season taking on dual roles as GM and HC with the Cobras. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 in 2020, Coach Res led the Cobras to a playoff appearance in 2021 and a championship game in 2022. After a brief hiatus in 2023 to focus on family, Coach Res returned with renewed vigor, leading the Wheeling Miners to a flawless championship season in 2024.

Owner Chris Duffy expressed his confidence in Coach Res's leadership, stating, "It was a no-brainer to get our coach and leader settled in for what will be many years to come to continue to make the Miners one of the top teams in the country. This is our second championship won together, and I know there are many more to come!"

Coach Res, who now has four championship appearances and two titles in his last five seasons coached, shared his excitement, "No matter the league or situation, being able to have a chance to win a championship is a blessing and takes a lot of work from everyone involved. Going undefeated this season and bringing another banner to WesBanco is an awesome feeling. What's even more special is that we are just getting started. Getting this contract extension with the team is just the start of what we are trying to build here in the Ohio Valley. There will be many more championships won and banners hung for the great fans of the Ohio Valley and here in Wheeling. I am very excited to be back in the NAL and prepare this team to make a run at the 2025 NAL Championship. I am thankful to our owner Chris Duffy for believing in me to continue to lead his organization for many seasons to come."

For further information, please contact: Media@gowvminers.com

