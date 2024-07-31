Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Joe Nardella to a Three-Year Contract

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Joe Nardella, pending league approval.

Nardella returned from a knee injury to have an incredible 2023-24 season as he brought dominance in the faceoff circle, great defensive play, and leadership to the FireWolves on their road to the NLL Finals. FireWolves fans can look forward to cheering on one of the most versatile players in the NLL for three more seasons at MVP Arena.

"I'm excited to resign for another 3 years," said defenseman Joe Nardella. "We have unfinished business in Albany and a loaded lineup. This is a tight knit group that I'm excited to continue to be a part of and chase championships with."

The Cazenovia, NY native was a standout faceoff specialist at Rutgers University where he was named a Third Team All-American. He was picked up by the New England Black Wolves in 2019 as a free agent and quickly became a dominant force in the NLL at the faceoff circle. In his rookie season with New England, Nardella finished third in the league in faceoff win percentage and earned NLL All-Rookie Team honors. During the inaugural FireWolves season in 2021-22, Nardella finished third in the NLL with 295 faceoff wins and a 67% win percentage that helped them reach the playoffs.

During the 2023-24 regular season, he tallied 5 points on 2 goals and 3 assists, scooped up 167 loose balls, had 16 caused turnovers, and won 311 faceoffs out of 458 faceoffs attempted for a 68% win percentage. His 311 faceoff wins was second best in the NLL. During the 2023-24 playoffs, he picked up 30 loose balls and won 66 faceoffs out of 126 faceoff attempts for a 52% win percentage. Nardella has also made a big impact off the field teaching faceoff tactics locally with the Albany FireWolves Training Academy and nationally with his company Faceoff Factory.

"Joe is not only an elite faceoff man, but he is also a high-end NLL defender," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "We have no hesitation to put Joe in any situation on the floor. He bounced back from a season ending injury to have his best year as a pro. We're really excited to have Joe back for three more years with our group."

Nardella is also a top faceoff specialist in the Premier Lacrosse League winning the 2019 and 2020 PLL Championships with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. He was named to his Fifth All-Star Game this summer for his performance at the faceoff stripe. Catch him on ABC this Saturday, August 3 at 1 PM as he faces off for the Maryland Whipsnakes.

