Mammoth Sign Defenseman Tyler Garrison to One-Year Deal

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Tyler Garrison to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Originally drafted by the Washington Stealth during the 2012 NLL Entry Draft (second round, 11th overall), Garrison logged a majority of his career with the Washington/Vancouver Stealth from 2013 to 2018 before spending a season with the San Diego Seals during the 2021-22 campaign.

Initially joining the team during its 2022-23 session, the organization re-signed him last offseason to an identical one-year contract, with the newest agreement now representing the veteran's third deal with Colorado.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia native most recently recorded nine points (3g, 6a), 30 loose balls, seven caused turnovers and three blocked shots in 16 regular season games played.

Over the course of eight seasons, Garrison has logged a combined 52 points (20g, 32a), 235 loose balls, 86 caused turnovers and 77 penalty minutes in 68 regular season appearances. The veteran defenseman has also recorded six points (4g, 2a), 17 loose balls, four caused turnovers and two penalty minutes in seven postseason appearances.

He was a regular in the Mammoth defensive rotation last season and likely returns to a similar role this fall when the team kicks off Training Camp inside Foothills Fieldhouse. With the 2024 NLL Entry Draft looming, the squad is one step closer to getting things going back at the LOUD HOUSE!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

