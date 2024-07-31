Warriors Re-Sign Defenceman Brayden Laity
July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Brayden Laity on a one-year contract.
"Brayden had an outstanding rookie season," said Malawsky. "Picking up a lot of difficult matchups throughout the season, his play is well beyond his years. His ceiling is endless, and we are excited to have him back in Vancouver."
Laity, 20, completed his rookie NLL season in 2023.24, playing in all 18 contests and registering six points (1-5-6), 101 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, and 16 blocked shots. His 101 loose balls were second on the Warriors and led all Warriors rookies, and his 16 blocked shots led all Warriors players. Laity was also named to the 2023.24 NLL All-Rookie Team.
Prior to his time in the NLL, the 6'3", 200lbs defenceman spent time with the Port Coquitlam Saints of the British Columbia Junior 'A' Lacrosse League and the Langley Thunder of the Western Lacrosse Association. During his time with Port Coquitlam, he was named a two-time winner of the Reginald "Pop" Phillips Memorial Award, given to the league's Best Defensive Player.
The Maple Ridge, B.C. native was originally selected by the Vancouver Warriors in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2023 NLL Draft.
