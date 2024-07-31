Bandits, Spanger Agree to One-Year Contract

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Matt Spanger to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Spanger (6'4", 207 lbs., 11/27/1992) has spent the last five seasons in Buffalo, playing in 10 games during the 2023-24 season. Spanger recorded six points (1+5), 33 loose-ball recoveries and 12 forced turnovers during the regular season for Bandits.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Spanger has totaled 44 points (13+31) and 335 loose-ball recoveries in 85 games during his five-year NLL career for the Bandits and New England Black Wolves. He has also added seven points (3+4) and 68 loose-ball recoveries in 16 career playoff contests. Spanger appeared in all six playoff games and recorded two points (1+1) for the Bandits during the team's championship run in 2023. Spanger was acquired from New England by the Bandits on Sept. 28, 2018.

