Thunderbirds Sign Caelan Mander to One-Year Deal

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Caelan Mander to a one-year contract.

"Caelan is a big, and mobile defenceman who came in last year and earned a spot on our roster," Thunderbirds head coach Mike Accursi said. "Coming into this year we expect him to be a regular in our line up and we think the sky is truly the limit for him."

Mander played his first full NLL campaign last year after being selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (36th overall) of the 2023 NLL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder impressed in his showings with Halifax in 2024, playing in three games while having nine loose balls and two caused turnovers.

Mander, 19, returned to BC for the summer and has played the entire year with the BCJALL's Port Coquitlam Saints. He's posted seven goals and 10 points in 17 games while helping lead the team to its first Minto Cup appearance in franchise history.

"I am thrilled to be re-signing with the Halifax organization, said Mander. "I can't wait for the opportunity to compete. Looking forward to training camp!"

