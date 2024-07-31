Bandits Sign Priolo to Three-Year Deal

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Steve Priolo to a three-year deal, pending league approval.

Priolo (6'5", 227 lbs., 1/15/1989) returns to the Bandits for his 15th season with the team after recording 13 points (5+8) and 120 loose-ball recoveries in 18 games with the Bandits in 2023-24. He also led the Bandits and finished sixth among all NLL players with 24 caused turnovers last season.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native has totaled 212 points (57+155) in 218 career games with Buffalo since being selected in the second round (21st overall) of the 2009 NLL Draft. He currently ranks third in franchise history in games played (218) and second in loose-ball recoveries (1,337) and penalty minutes (531). Priolo is currently the longest-tenured Bandit on Buffalo's roster.

Priolo, who has helped guide the Bandits to consecutive NLL Cups the last two seasons, ranks second all-time in games played (32), and loose-ball recoveries (244) in Bandits playoff history. Among all NLL players, he ranks third in career playoff loose-ball recoveries and caused turnovers (34).

The Bandits' captain has also played box lacrosse at the international level, winning a gold medal with Team Canada at both the 2015 and 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championships.

