Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Cameron Dunkerley to a One-Year Contract

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Cameron Dunkerley to a one-year contract. Dunkerley, 24, spent the previous season with the New York Riptide.

The Orangeville, Ont. native was selected 42nd overall by the Saskatchewan Rush in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft. Dunkerley signed with the New York Riptide in late 2022. In 30 career games, the 6'0" goaltender has played over 1443 minutes, recording a 12.22 goals against average and a .761 save percentage. Last season, in 18 games with the Riptide, Dunkerley posted a 12.58 goals against average and a .754 save percentage in 1049 minutes of play.

Dunkerley's junior career saw him play for the Orangeville Northmen of the Ontario Jr. A Lacrosse League. In 8 games, Dunkerley played 205 minutes and recorded a 7.90 goals against average and a .625 save percentage.

"Last season, Cam stepped up and helped backstop us to the best year in our franchise history. He is spoken about in the group of the next great goaltenders and with his young age we will have a top ranked goalie for many years," said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "We look for players who have character, and not characters and Cam personifies that. As a full timestarting goalie for the first time in his career his teammates voted him into the leadership group, that should tell you the kind of person we have representing the Black Bears. I am excited to see Cam keep building on his career."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.