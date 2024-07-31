Georgia Swarm Signs Forward Andrew Kew to a Two-Year Agreement

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA. - The Georgia Swarm have signed forward Andrew Kew to a two-year agreement for the upcoming season.

Andrew Kew, a University of Tampa alum, was acquired from the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Ethan Walker and a first-round selection in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. Kew finished the 2021-22 season ranked second on the FireWolves in goals, with 33, behind NLL 2021-22 goals co-leader Joe Reseterits. He also ranked third in points (59) and assists (26), recording 14 power-play points. The Oakville, Ontario native began his NLL career with the New England Black Wolves in 2019 and moved with the team to Albany, signing with the FireWolves in 2021.

In his second season with the Swarm, Kew scored 92 points (39 goals, 53 assists), tying Lyle Thompson for the most points this season. With an average of about two goals per game, Kew had a significant impact on the Swarm's offense. His clutch performances and game-winning shots earned him the nickname "Captain Clutch." Known for his agility and precision, Kew consistently delivered under pressure and often stepped up in critical moments to secure victories for the team. His dynamic playing style and ability to read the game made him a key asset, both on and off the field. Kew is expected to be a driving force for the Swarm in the upcoming seasons.

