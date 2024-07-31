Bandits Ink Weiss to One-Year Deal

July 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed transition player Nick Weiss to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Weiss (6'2", 212 lbs., 8/16/1992) returns for his 10th season with the Bandits after posting career highs in assists (24) and points (29) to go along with 113 loose-ball recoveries in 18 games for Buffalo in 2023-24. The Bandits alternate captain played in all five playoff games during the team's championship run in 2024 and posted five points (1+4) and 26 loose-ball recoveries.

Weiss joined the Bandits prior to the 2014-15 season and has totaled 147 points (55+92) and 826 loose-ball recoveries in his 10-year NLL career with the Bandits and Vancouver Stealth. In 26 career playoff games, Weiss has recorded 22 points (5+17) and 127 loose-ball recoveries.

The Port Hope, Ontario native was drafted by Vancouver in the second round (17th overall) of the 2013 NLL Entry Draft and spent one season with the Stealth in 2013-14 before being acquired by Buffalo.

