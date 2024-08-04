IFL Announces 2023 All-Rookie Team

August 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce the 2024 All-Rookie Team selections. Representatives from each IFL Team voted to recognize the IFL's top nineteen rookies from the 2024 regular season, categorized by offensive (8), defense (9), and special teams (2). This season, the Northern Arizona Wranglers led the league in total number of All-Rookie players, totaling four selections.

The complete list of 2024 All-Rookie honorees is as follows:

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK - Josh Jones, Northern Arizona Wranglers

Leading the Northern Arizona Wranglers to a 9-7 record in his rookie season, Josh Jones was an integral member of Northern Arizona's offense. Through 16 regular season games, the Wranglers trailed only San Antonio (207.9) in passing yards per game with 196.1 yards for Northern Arizona, with Jones leading that charge. As one of the best passers in the entire league statistically, Jones ended his rookie campaign completing 246/390 (63.1% completion) passes for 2,888 yards and 56 touchdowns. On top of his abilities as a passer, Jones rushed 128 times for 646 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Josh Jones also earned two Offensive Player of the Year awards, earning one in Weeks 11 and 15. As a rookie quarterback, Josh Jones led the Wranglers to 49.6 points per game, ranking fourth in the league.

RUNNING BACK - EJ Burgess, Green Bay Blizzard

As the primary running back for the top team in the Eastern Conference following the regular season, EJ Burgess' rookie season was one to remember for the former Franklin Pierce University running back. In his rookie season with Green Bay, Burgess rushed the ball 117 times for 457 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game. Among all running backs in the league, Burgess ranked fifth in touchdowns, leading all rookie running backs.

WIDE RECEIVER - John Maldonado, Northern Arizona Wranglers

As the second Wrangler mentioned, wide receiver John Maldonado was one of the top receivers in the league. Paired with Josh Jones, also a rookie, Maldonado finished the regular season with 64 receptions for 907 yards and 24 touchdowns throughout 16 games, ranking second among receivers in yards and third in touchdowns per game. With just one season under his belt in the league, John Maldonado had a strong start to his IFL career.

WIDE RECEIVER - Quian Williams, Iowa Barnstormers

Quian Williams entered his rookie season after playing college football at Eastern Michigan University and the University of Buffalo before earning a camp spot with the Toronto Argonauts. Williams made his IFL debut with the Iowa Barnstormers this season, leading them in every receiving stat. Through 14 games this season, Quian led the Barnstormers with 66 receptions, 840 yards, and 18 touchdowns, coming in and making a true statement in his first-ever IFL season.

WIDE RECEIVER - Kobay White Northern Arizona Wranglers

Coming in as the third Wrangler mentioned, Kobay White closes out the wide receiver group, earning his place on the All-Rookie offense after his first season in the league. White finished his rookie campaign totaling 57 receptions for 677 yards and 11 touchdowns through 14 games. In Week 10, White even made his way onto SportsCenter Top 10 following Week 10 after going over the boards for a touchdown grab.

CENTER - Kevin Toote, Vegas Knight Hawks

Leading the Knight Hawks to the fourth-best rushing offense in the league, center Kevin Toote ends the 2024 season as the top rookie center in the league. Vegas also came in as the third-highest-scoring offense in the league, as their offensive line play was a strong reason why the Knight Hawks could score as much as they did.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Tyran Hunt, Frisco Fighters

In his first season as a member of the IFL, Tyran Hunt joined an offensive line group with the Frisco Fighters that ended the season as the highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging the most rushing yards per game. Behind the 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman, the Fighters ran all over opposing defenses, earning Hunt a spot on the All-Rookie offensive line.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Johari Branch, Massachusetts Pirates

Following his time in college with the University of Maryland, Johari Branch began his post-collegiate career as an undrafted free agent, joining the Los Angeles Chargers for camp. Then, Branch signed with the Massachusetts Pirates, making his IFL debut this season. In his rookie season with the Pirates, Branch was a member of a Massachusetts offensive line that allowed just 11 sacks all season, ranking third in the entire league.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE - KeShaun Moore, Quad City Steamwheelers

In KeShaun Moore's rookie season with the Quad City Steamwheelers, Moore was a consistent disruptor on the defensive line. Through 16 games, he totaled 41 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and four total sacks. Moore also forced a fumble while recovering two, earning a spot on the All-Rookie defensive line.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Olalere Oladipo, Green Bay Blizzard

Following his collegiate career with the University of Illinois and Ferris State University, Olalere Oladipo joined the Green Bay Blizzard for his rookie season in the IFL. Through 8 games, Oladipo totaled 22 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, coming in just outside the top 10 in sacks with four-and-a-half in his rookie season.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Guy Thomas, Massachusetts Pirates

In his rookie season with the Massachusetts Pirates, Guy Thomas was a crucial part of the Pirates having one of the top defensive units in the league. Massachusetts' rushing defense was the best in the league, allowing just 57.5 yards per game. Through 12 games this season, Thomas totaled 45.5 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and four-and-a-half sacks.

LINEBACKER - Makel Calhoun, Vegas Knight Hawks

As a two-time Defensive Player of the Week, Makel Calhoun makes the All-Rookie defense following his strong rookie season with the Knight Hawks. Calhoun saw the field for 12 games this season, totaling 65.5 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, ranking top-five in the league with seven sacks. Following his strong year, Makel Calhoun joins the All-Rookie defense as the top rookie linebacker in the league.

LINEBACKER / DEFENSIVE BACK - Ethan Caselberry, Frisco Fighters

Joining one of the top defensive units in the league, Ethan Caselberry is named to the All-Rookie defense after his strong IFL debut. Caselberry ended his rookie season with 68.5 tackles and ranked fifth within the league with seven interceptions, adding 16 pass breakups through 16 starts. As one of the top rookie defensive backs in the league, Caselberry earns his spot on the All-Rookie defense.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Bryce Hampton, Vegas Knight Hawks

In his rookie season with the Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas native Bryce Hampton finished his IFL debut as one of the top defensive backs in the league. Hampton ranked fifth in the league in interceptions, totaling eight through 15 games. Along with his eight interceptions, Bryce Hampton totaled 60.5 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. In his first season with his hometown team, Hampton made his presence felt on the field each week.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Joe Foucha, Bay Area Panthers

After three seasons at Arkansas and one at LSU, Bay Area Panthers rookie defensive back Joe Foucha finished his rookie season as one of the top young defensive backs in the league. On one of the best defensive units in the league, Foucha hauled in six interceptions through 13 games, adding 111 pass breakups to his rookie season stats. Following his first season in the league, Joe Foucha is rewarded for his stellar play by being named to the All-Rookie defense.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Atoa Fox, San Diego Strike Force

As a member of the No. 1 secondary in the league, totaling 28 interceptions on the season, rookie Atoa Fox was among one of the top rookie defensive backs in the IFL. In his 16 games for the Strike Force, Fox defended nine passes, hauling in seven interceptions in total. After a strong IFL debut, Atoa Fox joins the All-Rookie defense for the 2024 season.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Tyler Watson, Bay Area Panthers

Wrapping up the All-Rookie defense, Bay Area Panthers defensive back Tyler Watson joins his teammate Joe Foucha as the final addition to this defensive unit. Watson ended his rookie campaign with 6 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and one interception, adding two tackles for loss through his 15 appearances. With a strong start to his IFL career, Watson ends the year as a member of the All-Rookie defensive secondary group.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER - Axel Perez, Northern Arizona Wranglers

In his rookie season in the IFL, Northern Arizona Wranglers kicker Axel Perez was one of the highest-scoring players in the league, ranking seventh in the IFL with 178 points scored through 16 games. Those 178 points rank higher than any other kicker in the league, rookie or not, making Axel Perez one of the top legs among all 16 teams and earning him the spot as the top rookie kicker in the IFL during the 2024 season.

KICK RETURNER - Quian Willams, Iowa Barnstormers

While also earning a spot on the All-Rookie offense as a receiver, Iowa Barnstormers returner Quian Williams is named the top rookie kick returner this season. Williams returned 54 total kick returns for 1,008 yards and two touchdowns, ranking second in the entire league in return yards. As a receiver and a returner, Quian Williams had an incredibly strong rookie season with the Barnstormers in his rookie season within the IFL.

For fans who want to rep their favorite All-IFL players anywhere they go, official replica jerseys can be bought starting tomorrow on Dash. Be sure to grab your official IFL jersey while they're available.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.