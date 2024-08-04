Three Knight Hawks Named to IFL All-Rookie Team

August 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 4,, that Vegas Knight Hawks defensive back Bryce Hampton, linebacker Makel Calhoun, and center Kevin Toote have been named to the IFL's All-Rookie Team.

It is the second time in the team's three-season history that at least one Knight Hawk has been named to the All-Rookie Team. Wide receiver Jordan McCray was selected following the inaugural 2022 season.

Hampton, a Las Vegas native, ranked tied for second in the IFL with eight interceptions in 16 games, with a league-leading 121 yards in returns after the interception. Hampton also had 12 pass break-ups.

Calhoun made 65.5 total tackles on the season, and 52 solo tackles, in just 12 games. He recorded a league-leading seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss, accounting for 64 yards to rank sixth league-wide. He was twice named the IFL's Defensive Player of the Week this season, earning recognition for Week 7 and Week 14.

Toote appeared in nine games, anchoring an offensive line that helped produce 1,619 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns, ranked fourth and second in the IFL, respectively.

The Knight Hawks finished the season with an 11-6 regular-season record and made their first playoff appearance, the most successful campaign in franchise history.

