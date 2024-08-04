A Chance at History: Arizona Rattlers Aim to Defend 'The Pit' against San Diego Strike Force with IFL National Championship Berth at Stake

August 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







Glendale, AZ - The Rattlers are moments away from competing for the Western Conference championship as they take on the San Diego Strike Force on Monday night at Desert Diamond Arena at 7:05 PM.

Historical Supremacy

The last time San Diego squared off against Arizona in Glendale, it was the Strike Force that had the last laugh. However, the Rattlers returned the favor by narrowly defeating the Strike Force 47-46 in San Diego on June 8th.

Since their first meeting in 2019, Arizona has been dominant against their Western Conference rivals. The Rattlers have won eight of their nine matchups with the Strike Force. If history repeats itself, Arizona could be playing for the championship by this time next week.

Airborne Assault

The pass-heavy offenses of both Arizona and San Diego are sure to be a spectacle for fans at Desert Diamond Arena on Monday evening. Both teams, vying for a spot in the IFL National Championship, boast top-four aerial attacks. On average, the Strike Force has amassed 184 passing yards per game, while the Rattlers average 166 yards per game.

Additionally, both Arizona and San Diego excel at defending the pass. They rank as the second and third most efficient teams in pass defense, providing very limited passing windows. Keep an eye on quarterbacks Dalton Sneed and Nate Davis as they strive to lead their teams to victory. The quarterback who performs better in the pocket could very well steer their team to the National Championship.

Home Sweet Home

After spending the last two weeks on the road, the Rattlers are eager to return to the Snake Pit and play in front of what is expected to be a near-sellout crowd. The Rattlers have a 5-3 record at home but have been unbeaten at Desert Diamond Arena since late May, winning four consecutive games in front of their fans. Don't underestimate the fervor of Rattlers Nation!

How To Watch

Stadium Network is a multi-platform network that is available through a variety of streaming platforms. IFL fans accustomed to the interactive YouTube experience will find the playoff games at the Stadium YouTube Channel. In addition to YouTube, the games will also be available on the following platforms:

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube TV

Fubo

Freevee

Tubi

Samsung TV

Sports Tribal

Plex TV

The Stadium App

