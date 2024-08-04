Foucha and Watson Named to IFL All-Rookie Team
August 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Bay Area Panthers News Release
Two Bay Area Panthers defensive backs, Joe Foucha and Tyler Watson have been chosen to the Indoor Football League's All-Rookie Team.
"We are extremely proud to be represented on the IFL All-Rookie Team. Joe and Tyler were forces in the secondary for us and their aggressive, confident play and stats backed that up," said Head Coach Rob Keefe.
Foucha finished the regular season tied for sixth in interceptions with six and tied for sixth in the league in passes defended. He also shared the league lead with two fumble recoveries. Among the highlights for the former LSU standout was a 10-yard interception return for a score in the home win against San Diego on April 20.
Following an outstanding career at East Stroudsburg University, Watson led the league in pass breakups with 19 and was a steady presence, playing in 16 of the team's 17 games. His one interception closed the first half of a one-point win in San Diego on April 28.
"This is only the beginning for these two defensive backs as the future is bright for both of them," said Keefe.
