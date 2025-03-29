Bay Area Panthers Announce Monumental Media Partnerships with KNBR and NBC Sports Bay Area

March 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today the Bay Area Panthers have announced groundbreaking media partnerships with KNBR, one of America's top-rated sports radio stations, and NBC Sports Bay Area, a leader in Northern California sports coverage. The dual collaboration will provide the Bay Area Panthers fans with exclusive access, expanded game coverage, and in-depth analysis for the 2025 season.

The partnership with KNBR will provide full radio coverage of all Bay Area Panthers home and away games, including a pregame show, live play-by-play action, halftime coverage, and a post game show on KNBR 1050 (KTCT). Additionally, KNBR will stream games and feature a weekly Bay Area Panthers podcast, which includes an hour-long segment with Head Coach Rob Keefe and exclusive interviews with Panthers' personnel, all available on KNBR.com. As part of the partnership, KNBR will also host ticket giveaways for each home game.

"KNBR has always been proud to be the voice of Bay Area sports, and this partnership with the Bay Area Panthers is a natural extension of that," said KNBR Program Director Mike Hohler. We look forward to bringing the energy of indoor football to our listeners and providing the Bay Area Panthers with a platform to grow their presence in the community."

NBC Sports Bay Area will serve as the official broadcast partner for all of the Bay Area Panthers' home games during the 2025 season, bringing fans closer to the action with comprehensive coverage and live game broadcasts. In collaboration with the Pac-12 Enterprises, NBC Sports Bay Area will host a special halftime show, produced live from the Pac-12 Enterprises, where experts will provide in-depth game analysis, highlight the most exciting moments of the match up, and offer insights into key plays. This partnership will offer fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the game while enhancing the viewing experience with engaging commentary and expert breakdowns.

"NBC Sports Bay Area is excited to extend its commitment to delivering premium sports coverage to Northern California through the Bay Area Panthers," said Senior Director of Multi-Platform Programming at NBC Sports Bay Area Ben Rodrigues. "We hope that providing fans with unique insights, analysis, and an enhanced viewing experience, brings them closer to the heart of this game."

"These partnerships are a reflection of our ongoing commitment of bringing sports content to communities across the Bay Area." said Bay Area Panthers Team President David Eisenberg. "By teaming up with two of the biggest names in sports media, we're ensuring that Bay Area Panthers fans have the best access to our games, players, and team updates, both on-air and online. We're excited to bring the Bay Area Panthers closer to our supporters and elevate the fan experience together this season."

The Bay Area Panthers are set to kick off the 2025 season at the SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday, March 30th against the San Antonio Gunslingers at 5:05 p.m. To secure a spot at the home opener and other games throughout the season, fans can visit www.bayareapanthers.com, where single-game, season tickets, group tickets, and suite experience tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.