Sugar Skulls Ready to Kick off 2025 Season against Arizona Rattlers

March 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are set to kick off the 2025 Indoor Football League season with a fresh start and a point to prove. After a challenging 2024 campaign, the team is determined to turn the page and begin a new chapter. Their season opener comes against their in-state rivals, the Arizona Rattlers, this Sunday, March 30, at 3:05 PM MST at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix.

New Season, New Mindset

Following a 2-14 season in 2024, the Sugar Skulls have reloaded with key offseason acquisitions and a renewed commitment to success. Under the leadership of Head Coach Billy Back, Tucson is focused on building a competitive team, closing the gap with top contenders, and making a push for the playoffs. Coach Back, a proven winner with a track record of success, brings leadership and strategic expertise that will be instrumental in the team's turnaround.

While the Sugar Skulls fell just short in both matchups against the Rattlers last season-a 38-32 battle in the first meeting and a narrow 44-37 contest in the second-they proved they can compete with one of the IFL's top teams. With a strong offseason of preparation, Tucson is eager to take the next step and flip the script in 2025.

The Sugar Skulls enter the new season with a balanced approach, emphasizing a high-powered offense, disciplined defense, and strong special teams play. A mix of key returning veterans and exciting new additions has created optimism in the locker room, as the team looks to establish early-season momentum.

Tickets for the game are available now through the Arizona Rattlers' website or directly at the Desert Diamond Arena. Fans who can't make the trip to Phoenix can also catch all the action on the IFL Network.

Season Opener:

Tucson Season Opener is set for Saturday, April 12th at 6:05 PM, grab your tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.