Bay Area Panthers 2025 Coaching Staff Set, Blending Seasoned Leadership with New Additions

March 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers have officially unveiled their 2025 coaching staff, led by Head Coach and President of Football Operations, Rob Keefe. With a focus on continuing the team's upward trajectory, this experienced staff is committed to building on the team's accomplishments and further strengthening the Bay Area Panthers' championship-caliber roster.

Keefe returns to lead the team following a 2024 season that saw the Bay Area Panthers secure the top seed in the Western Conference and earn a playoff spot for the second consecutive year. Last season marked Keefe's first full season as Head Coach, where he helped the Bay Area Panthers rank second in the league in points allowed (37.1), first in run defense (59.7 yards per game), tied for second in sacks (24), and lead the league in third-down conversion defense. In 2023, his first season with the organization, Keefe began as Assistant Head Coach before being elevated to Co-Head Coach midway through the season. Under his guidance, the Bay Area Panthers won their first IFL Championship with a 51-41 victory over Sioux Falls in the National Championship Game. That year, the Bay Area Panthers finished fourth in scoring defense and sacks, capping off a remarkable turnaround by winning five straight games to finish 13-5 after a 1-15 record in 2022.

The 2025 coaching staff includes a dynamic mix of former NFL players, seasoned IFL coaching veterans, and former Arena Football players, each bringing their own unique skills and expertise to the team. This diverse group combines extensive experience in the indoor game with deep local ties to the Bay Area, creating a strong and well-rounded team ready to build on the Bay Area Panthers' legacy.

Les Moss - Assistant Head Coach / Offensive Line

Rod Windsor - Associate Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator

Jubenal Rodriguez - Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Malcolm Goines - Defensive Line / Pass Rush Specialist

Reggie Gray - Wide Receivers

Omari Carr - Quality Control / Equipment Manager

Richard Salazar - Football Operations Manager

Mitch Lockett - Football Operations Manager

The Bay Area Panthers' athletic training staff also features some of the best in the field, playing a crucial role in keeping players healthy, strong, and at the top of their game. This dedicated group of professionals works tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring that players receive the best care and support both on and off the field. With their expertise in injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement, the athletic training staff is integral to the team's overall success and vital to maintaining the health and longevity of the players throughout the season.

Travis Duwyenie - Head Athletic Trainer

Andrew Dela Cruz - Head Coach of Football Athletic Performance

Dr. Christian Fulmer - Team Doctor

Dr. Robert Kessler - Team Doctor

Jerry Buzzetta - Success Mentor

"I'm extremely proud of the coaching and athletic training staff we've brought together for 2025," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "The respect I have for each of these individuals is immeasurable, and I know their dedication and expertise will play a crucial role as we continue to develop and compete for championships. This staff is the backbone of our organization, and I'm confident they'll help guide us to even greater accomplishments this season."

The Bay Area Panthers coaching staff is leading the way towards another exciting season, which begins this Sunday, March 30th at 5:05 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose against the San Antonio Gunslingers. To secure a spot at the home opener and other games throughout the season, fans can visit www.bayareapanthers.com, where single-game, season tickets, group tickets, and suite experience tickets are now available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

