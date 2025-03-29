Arizona Rattlers Open 2025 Season against Tucson Sugar Skulls

March 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Glendale, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers are set to kick off the 2025 Indoor Football League (IFL) season this Sunday, March 30, at 3:05 p.m. MST, as they host the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Desert Diamond Arena.

After securing the 2024 IFL National Championship in a dominant performance against the Massachusetts Pirates, the Rattlers return to the field with their sights set on another successful season. Last year, Arizona posted an 11-5 record, including a strong 6-3 mark at home, before storming through the playoffs to claim the title.

As anticipation builds for the season opener, fans in attendance will witness a special Championship Banner Reveal Ceremony, celebrating the team's historic achievement and setting the stage for another thrilling season.

A Rivalry Renewed

The Rattlers and Sugar Skulls have developed a fierce in-state rivalry since Tucson's IFL debut in 2019. Arizona has controlled the series, boasting a 10-2 all-time record against the Sugar Skulls and winning the last seven matchups. The teams met twice in 2024, with both contests coming down to the wire. Arizona secured a 38-32 victory in the first meeting before closing out the regular season with a 44-37 win at home. With another intense battle expected, the Rattlers are focused on continuing their dominance in the series and starting 2025 with a statement win.

Key Players Returning

The Rattlers will have several key playmakers back in action, including quarterback Dalton Sneed, who re-signed for his second season in Arizona and fourth in the IFL. Sneed made an immediate impact last year, completing 202 of 313 pass attempts for 2,049 yards and 46 touchdowns in 15 games. Defensive back Devonte Merriweather also returns for his seventh season with the Rattlers. Merriweather was named the 2024 IFL National Championship MVP after a standout performance in the title game and will continue to anchor the Arizona defense.

Additional key returners include:

QB Drew Powell - Two-time IFL MVP and veteran leader

RB/WR Jamal Miles - Versatile offensive weapon

WR Isaiah Huston - Reliable target in the passing game

Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the action live on Antenna TV 15.2 and the IFL Network, where the Rattlers will officially launch their title defense against the Sugar Skulls in front of a packed home crowd.

