Pirates Fall to Quad City 37-33

March 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar scored three times and threw his first touchdown pass of the season, but Massachusetts (0-2) could not hold a third-quarter lead and lost 37-33 to the Quad City Steamwheelers at the Tsongas Center.

For the second consecutive week the Pirates defense forced multiple turnovers. The first occurred on the game's first possession. On a second and goal from the five-yard line Quad City running back Jarrod Ware Jr. was up-ended by the Pirates Matt Elam and fumbled out of the end zone for a touchback. Two plays later however, Massachusetts quarterback Kenji Bahar was intercepted by linebacker Buba Arslanian. Arslanian tipped the ball to himself and returned it 14 yards to the end zone for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Massachusetts then embarked on a seven-play, 31-yard drive on its next possession which resulted in a Bahar two-yard touchdown run for the first lead change of the night with the Pirates up 7-6. The quarter ended with the Steamwheelers Kyle Kaplan missing a 58-yard field goal.

The Pirates had chances to widen that lead in the second quarter with a drive that reached the six-yard line. The Steamwheelers held and forced Massachusetts to kick a 21-yard field goal which was missed by Timmy Bleekrode. On the next play Quad City's Daquan Neal connected with Keyvan Rudd, but defensive back Marquis Waters forced a fumble and when Marcis Floyd recovered, the Pirates had great field position. When that drive stalled, a bad snap on a 30-yard field goal attempt turned the ball over on downs.

With new life, Neal and Rudd teamed up for a 15-yard catch and run. Neal carried the next two plays to cap off a 3-play, 30-yard drive with a six-yard TD run and added a two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead. The Pirates answered with Bahar finding Teo Redding with a three-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-13 game. Redding finished the game with four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

The Steamwheelers closed out the half with Kaplan kicking a 38-yard field goal for a 17-13 advantage.

In the third quarter Bleekrode missed a 45-yard field goal attempt, but the Pirates defense got its third turnover of the night as on fourth and one from the 14-yard line Jordan Vesey ran for a first down but Elam forced his second fumble of the game as Waters recovered. The Pirates then drove 26-yards in six plays with Dominic Roberto getting a two-yard touchdown run to give Massachusetts a 20-17 lead. Roberto carried 12 times for 40 yards in his first game with the Pirates.

Vesey would find redemption on the next two possessions. He ended the quarter by catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Neal to give the Steawheelers a 23-20 lead.

In the final quarter, after turning the Pirates over on downs, Neal and company were facing a fourth and ten at the 23. Neal threw to Vesey who was covered by the Pirates CJ Holmes in the corner of the end zone. Vesey and Holmes both had hands on the ball, but the Quad City receiver was able to wrestle it away and hold on for the touchdown, giving his team a 30-20 advantage.

The Pirates would come right back with a seven-play, 40 yard drive that ended with Bahar scoring on a two-yard plunge and Massachusetts trailed 30-27 with 3:38 remaining.

The game took a dramatic turn as Camron Harrell returned the ensuing kickoff 32 yards for a touchdown, hurdling Bleekrode at the 15-yard line on his way to the end zone, giving Quad City a 37-27 lead.

Bahar drove the Pirates to the final points of the game with 16 seconds left as he scored on a one-yard run for the 37-33 final. The Pirates quarterback was the team's leading rusher with 43 yards on 12 rushing attempts. He was also 13 of 29 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Owens was his leading receiver with five catches for 29 yards.

Defensively for Massachusetts Marquis Waters, Jeblonksi Green Jr. and Cominic Quewon each had four tackles. Waters forced one fumble and recovered another, and Quewon added a sack.

This marks only the second time in team history that the Pirates have started the season at 0-2.

Massachusetts will now have a bye week before returning to the Tsongas Center on April 12 to face the Fishers Freight at 7:05 pm.

