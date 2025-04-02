Panthers and KNBR Launch New Bay Area Panthers Weekly Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers are gearing up for the debut of their new Bay Area Panthers Weekly Show, which premieres today from 7-8 PM on KNBR.com. Hosted by Mike Pawlawski, a former University of California Berkeley and Extreme Football League (XFL) San Francisco Demons quarterback, this inaugural radio episode offers fans an exclusive first look at the Bay Area Panthers' 2025 season and its key players. The show features in-depth conversations with Head Coach Rob Keefe and standout players offering unique insights and behind-the-scenes stories you won't want to miss.

In today's episode, Coach Keefe reflects on the team's home opener from March 30th, breaking down the performance and discussing areas of improvement as they look ahead to the rest of the season. Quarterback Josh Jones opens up about his transition from playing at the University of South Carolina to the IFL, sharing his journey and what it means to him to be leading the Bay Area Panthers this season. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jaime Navarro, a San Jose State alumni, discusses how much it means to him to be playing for the same city where he went to college, sharing his desire to contribute to the vibrant sports scene in San Jose and represent his community on the field.

As the KNBR Bay Area Panthers Weekly Show continues throughout the 2025 season, fans can look forward to more episodes that provide a deeper, personal look at the players, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team. For those who want to catch every moment of the game day action, be sure to additionally tune in to KNBR 1050 (KTCT) for full radio coverage of all Bay Area Panthers home and away games through pregame shows, live play-by-play action, halftime coverage, and post game analysis.

