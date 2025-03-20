Bay Area Panthers Reveal First Set of Theme Nights for 2025 Season

March 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, the Bay Area Panthers have revealed the theme nights for their first three home games of the 2025 season at the SAP Center in San Jose, highlighting the essence of the Bay Area community. From the region's innovative spirit to its commitment to inclusion, these game themes will bring fans together in celebration of what makes the Bay Area truly unique.

Sunday, March 30th, 5:05 pm: Season Kickoff - "Indoor Rules, Outdoor Voices"

The Bay Area Panthers kick off their 2025 season with their home opener themed around the team's "Indoor Rules, Outdoor Voices" campaign. This game captures the essence of the Indoor Football League (IFL), celebrating the speed, intensity, and non-stop action that sets indoor football apart from traditional outdoor play. For longtime fans, it's a chance to enjoy the fast-paced, high-energy action they love, while newcomers will get an exciting introduction to the thrilling and dynamic style of the IFL.

Sunday, April 6th, 5:05 pm: Field of Dreams - All Ability Night ft. Special Olympics

On April 6th, the Bay Area Panthers will host Field of Dreams, a game dedicated to inclusion, featuring a partnership with the Special Olympics. Decorated Special Olympics athletes, along with athletes of other adaptive sports leagues, will be recognized on-field for their remarkable achievements, reflecting the Bay Area's strong commitment to diversity and accessibility. The community-focused evening highlights how sports can bring together people of all backgrounds, making it a night that truly reflects the Bay Area's sense of unity.

Sunday, April 13th, 5:05 pm: Touchdown for Tech - STEM Night

The Bay Area is renowned as a global hub for innovation, and on April 13th, the Bay Area Panthers will embrace this tech-driven culture with Touchdown for Tech. STEM Night will feature live science experiences and special deals showcasing AI tools. The evening will also honor local teachers and educators for their support of young entrepreneurs and curious minds. This theme highlights the region's support of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, while inspiring the next generation of leaders who will drive the Bay Area's growth and success.

Later in the season, more exciting themed games will be announced. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates as the Bay Area Panthers continue to bring fun, engaging, and community-centered events to the SAP Center. To secure a spot at these special themed games, fans can visit www.bayareapanthers.com, where single-game, season tickets, group tickets, and suite experience tickets are now available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.