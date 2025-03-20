Barnstormers Sign Defensive Lineman

March 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Josh Ellison to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Ellison (6-4, 298, Memphis/Oklahoma) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Ellison began his career at Blinn College before transferring to the University of Oklahoma where he spent three years. During his time with the Sooners, Ellison appeared in 37 games tallying 45 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks. Ellison went on to spend his redshirt senior season at the University of Memphis where he starred in 13 games collecting 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.

Ellison will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp effective immediately.

