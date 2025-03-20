Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Quad City Steamwheelers: March 21

March 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (0-0) begin the 2025 season in Moline, IL, against the Quad City Steamwheelers (0-0) on Friday, March 21st. Kickoff at Vibrant Arena at The Mark is slated for 7:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard ended last year with a 14-4 record, hosting two playoff games, including the Eastern Conference Championship. Green Bay's remarkable season was highlighted by the number-one-ranked defense in the IFL, which led the league in points allowed per game (34.1), passing yards allowed (2032), sacks (27), and forced fumbles (nine).

The Steamwheelers finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record in which they were 6-2 at home but struggled on the road, going 2-7, including their season-ending playoff loss against the Blizzard. Quad City traveled to Green Bay in hopes of an upset, but the narrative was not in their favor. The Blizzard never trailed after opening the scoring midway through the second quarter, but the Steamwheelers would not go down easy. Quad City kept the game within ten points until late in the fourth quarter when Green Bay delivered the dagger. The Blizzard found pay-dirt with an 18-yard touchdown pass, courtesy of Max Meylor and Lowell Patron Jr., to give Green Bay a 17-point lead. The Steamwheelers scored as time expired, but the dust had already settled. Quad City was sent home for the offseason with a 34-23 loss.

Quad City and Green Bay are familiar foes, having faced each other 28 times in their history. The Blizzard took the advantage last season, defeating the Steamwheelers in three of four matchups, bringing the all-time series to 15-13. In the four matchups in 2024, Green Bay was 2-0 at home with a 1-1 record on the road.

The 2024 campaign is one to remember for Blizzard fans and players, as they set a franchise record with 14 wins and reached the Eastern Conference Championship. It was the first time Green Bay reached the Conference Championship since 2012 when they were members of the United Conference. Topping last season will be tough, but an essential part of recreating it is bringing back key players. Starting quarterback Max Meylor returns after a monster season, scoring 72 total touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. Also returning is one of Meylor's favorite targets, Harry Ballard III. Ballard ended last season with 50 receptions, totaling 681 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Building on that connection will be a major part of Green Bay's success in 2025. A few new faces to keep an eye on this season are wide receiver Terrell Carey and defensive back Andrew Perkins III, both of which were signed from Green Bay's open tryouts earlier this year.

As Quad City looks to improve upon its 2024 season, the team acquired notable players such as quarterback Dequan Neal. Last year, Neal had 53 total touchdowns and only seven interceptions as a member of the Bay Area Panthers. Returning to the Steamwheelers from last year is kicker Kyle Kaplan. Kaplan earned Second Team All-IFL honors last season and was over 95% accurate on extra points. Defensive lineman Keshaun Moore is also returning to Quad City. Moore had an impressive rookie year, earning Second Team All-IFL DL and All-IFL Rookie DL.

Just because the Blizzard are on the road in week one does not mean you have to wait another week for the action! Our friends at The Bar-Holmgren Way (2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI) are hosting the first watch party of the year on Friday night. The Green Bay Blizzard Bash at The Bar starts at 6 PM CST when the first game of the IFL regular season kicks off. That game will be broadcast for the first hour, followed by the main event, Green Bay Blizzard vs Quad City Steamwheelers, playing on one of the biggest screens in Green Bay, accompanied by March Madness on the other T.V.'s! Join fellow fans as we cheer on the team to start the season out right!

