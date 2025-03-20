Game 1 Preview: Quad City vs. Green Bay

March 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The offseason is finally over! It is time for Quad City Steamwheelers football yet again! It is Opening Night presented by Midwest Bath Company. Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. Get your tickets HERE!

The Steamwheelers will kick off their season against the Green Bay Blizzard at home in Moline. Despite this being a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup, in which the Blizzard defeated the Steamwheelers 34-23, the implications of this rivalry run deeper than just the last matchup. Head Coach Cory Ross holds a 9-7 record all-time against the Blizzard Head Coach Corey Roberson, including a clean 4-0 record against Green Bay during his time in Bismarck. Roberson has bested Ross in three of the last four matchups. However, every game shapes up to be a slugfest.

"I'm excited to put the helmet on and hit somebody else again," defensive lineman KeShaun Moore said. "It's been a while since I've done that. I told the guys when I was back home, before coming back, that my helmet was talking to me like the Green Goblin mask. Putting that on and having the pads on will be exciting."

About the Steamwheelers

Last season, the Steamwheelers won three of their previous five games to finish the regular season 8-8. Entering the playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, Quad City fell in the first round, ending its hopes of a playoff run.

Despite the playoff appearance, the Steamwheelers were picked tenth in the league's preseason power rankings. Head Coach Cory Ross enters his seventh season with Quad City and under his guidance, the team has consistently performed well. Some of the success includes two IFL Offensive Players of the Year, four All-IFL First-Team honorees, five All-IFL Second-Team members, four All-Rookie selections, and the Steamwheelers were named IFL Franchise of the Year in 2022.

The team brings in two dual-threat quarterbacks, former All-IFL Rookie member Demry Croft and former league MVP Daquan Neal, who will boost the Quad City air and ground attack. Steamwheelers legend Keyvan Rudd returns, coming off a season where he recorded 50 receptions for 513 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Quad City returns defensive back Malik Duncan, a cornerstone on the defense, for his fourth year with the team. In his career, he's recorded 185 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The team also brings in defensive lineman Chima Dunga from the Tulsa Oilers who will look to make an immediate impact in the defensive trenches.

QC - Players to Watch

Jordan Vesey / WR - A local product, Vesey returns for his second season after injuries shortened his rookie campaign, where he registered 20 receptions for 280 yards and six touchdowns. Looking to have a bigger role, Vesey will certainly be one of the top options for the Steamwheelers passing game.

Chris Chukwuneke / DB - Despite this being his first season in the IFL, Chukwuneke has plenty of football experience, and his five seasons at James Madison University will help him make an immediate impact. His athleticism and skill set will help him fly around the field and make plays.

About the Blizzard

Last season, the Blizzard had a very solid season, finishing with a 14-4 overall record and a 13-3 record in conference. Entering the playoffs as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, they defeated Quad City in the opening round before being upset by the Massachusetts Pirates in the semifinals.

Despite last year's strong season, Green Bay slotted in at number seven in the league's preseason power rankings. Corey Roberson enters his seventh season as head coach after helping the Blizzard win their first playoff game in over ten years. Roberson, the 2019 and 2024 IFL Coach of the Year, has led a franchise that, under his rule, has finished in the top five in either the fewest average points allowed per game or the fewest total points allowed.

Third-year quarterback Max Meylor returns for the Blizzard after throwing for 2,765 yards, 42 touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding 469 yards and 30 scores on the ground in 17 games. With Meylor under center, Green Bay has consistently ranked in the top five for passing yards in the league.

The Blizzard also brought back wide receiver Lowell Patron Jr., who caught 58 passes for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Another wide-out to watch is Harry Ballard III, who returns for the 2025 season after catching 50 passes for 681 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024.

On the defensive side of the ball, Green Bay brings in defensive back Momodou Mbye, who previously played for the team in 2021-22, when he recorded 170 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and a touchdown. His performance in both of those years earned him back-to-back All-IFL Second Team honors and a spot on the IFL All-Rookie Team.

GB - Players to Watch

Max Meylor / QB - Since Meylor first joined the Blizzard, their offense has consistently been one of the best in the league. In his last outing against the Steamwheelers, he threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 13/20 passing while protecting the football. He will be one of, if not the key players in this game.

Rafiq Abdul-Wahid / DL - A cornerstone for their staunch defense, Abdul-Wahid racked up 37 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two safeties, and eight sacks, which led the league. The All-IFL Second Team selection will look to start his season hot and pick up where he left off.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Blizzard last met on 7/26/24 in Green Bay, Wis, in the first round of the IFL Playoffs. After a scoreless first quarter, the Blizzard quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead before kicker Kyle Kaplan nailed a 24-yard field goal to put Quad City on the board. With 55 seconds left in the second quarter, Green Bay kicker Andrew Mevis hit a 32-yard field goal to give the Blizzard a 13-3 halftime lead, a lead they would not relinquish. Despite nine tackles and two tackles for loss, linebacker Bubba Arslanian's efforts were not enough, and the Blizzard defeated the Steamwheelers 34-23.

