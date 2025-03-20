Week 1 Preview: Sharks vs Pirates

March 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - This Friday, March 21, the Jacksonville Sharks will open their 15th anniversary season on the road against the Massachusetts Pirates. With key offseason signings and a strong training camp, the Sharks are ready to kickoff the season on the right foot.

The game will showcase two talented quarterbacks going head-to-head for the first time. The Jacksonville offense will be led by Kaleb Barker, who made an impressive impact last season. Despite appearing in just four games, Barker led the Sharks to a 3-1 record, never scoring fewer than 35 points in a game. Massachusetts QB Aeneas Dennis, earned an invitation to the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie minicamp in 2024 and is expected to bring a dynamic presence to the Pirates' offense.

Alongside Barker, many new players will be making their debut for the Sharks including former Massachusetts Pirate Jimmie Robinson Jr, and former Quad City Steelwheelers Edward Vander and Ka'ron Ashley. With new talent added to the roster, Jacksonville is looking to incorporate its new playmakers and build success from the start of the 2025 season.

With both teams fresh off the offseason, they are ready to showcase their new talent, test their revamped rosters, and set a positive tone for this year. This game has the potential to be a thrilling match-up, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action.

Tune in to the IFL Network, the new streaming platform to catch the games live or head to Al's Pizza's Baymeadows location for the Sharks Official Away Game Watch Party.

* GAMES WILL NO LONGER BE STREAMED ON YOUTUBE, THE ONLY PLACE YOU CAN WATCH THE GAMES IS ON THE IFL NETWORK (PAID SUBSCRIPTION, there is a free 1-month trial period) OR AT THE AL'S PIZZA AWAY GAME WATCH PARTY

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.