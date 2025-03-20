QB Power Rankings: Week One

The 2025 Indoor Football League season is here, and with it comes our quarterback power rankings heading into week one.

1. Ja'Rome Johnson - Vegas Knight Hawks

The reigning MVP is back and ready to run it back for the Vegas Knight Hawks. Johnson put up video game numbers in 2024, throwing for 2,029 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushing for 829 yards and 39 touchdowns through 16 games. Expect more fireworks as he leads Vegas' title charge.

2. Kaleb Barker - Jacksonville Sharks

Barker stepped in for Jacksonville with four games left in 2024 and he immediately turned around the Sharks offense. Over his four starts, Barker had the highest efficiency rating in the league and the team never scored less than 35 points. He enters 2025 as the clear starter and a full off-season under his belt. Keep your eyes on Barker for an impressive season.

3. TJ Edwards - Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa secured former League MVP TJ Edwards to lead them into 2025. Edwards offers one of the most dynamic skill sets in the IFL with 1669 passing yards and 38 touchdowns through the air and 771 rushing yards and 35 touches on the ground in 2024; Edwards looks to ignite the impressive Oilers fanbase and lead Tulsa to the playoffs.

4. Drew Powell - Arizona Rattlers

As a former IFL MVP, Powell's contribution to the Rattler's success in 2023 helped the team claim the top seed in the Western Conference with a 13-3 record. His standout performance earned him the IFL Offensive Player of the Year award. The offense flourished under Powell, as the team ranked at the top of the league in several categories, including passing yards (2,630) and touchdowns (63).

5. Nate Davis - San Diego Strike Force

Davis lit up the league in 2024, racking up 74 total touchdowns. With unmatched arm talent and a knack for finding the end zone, he's back to put defenses on notice in 2025. Expect San Diego to be a serious contender with Davis leading the charge.

6. Josh Jones - Bay Area Panthers

Josh Jones heads West and brings his elite passing attack to the Bay. After throwing for a jaw-dropping 2,912 yards and 56 touchdowns with Northern Arizona last season, he's set to light up the scoreboard for the Panthers. Jones looks to continue what has become a pattern on elite quarterback play in Bay Area.

7. Max Meylor - Green Bay Blizzard

Meylor's elite pocket presence helped lead the Blizzard to an impressive 14-4 record in 2024. His 2,760 passing yards and 42 touchdowns prove he's one of the best pure passers in the IFL. But he's not all arm, Meylor ran for 30 touchdowns in 2024. Expect him to keep defenses on their toes in 2025.

8. Daquan Neal - Quad City Steamwheelers

Former IFL MVP, Daquan Neal torched defenses with 1,519 passing yards and 43 TDs through the air while dominating the ground with 744 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2024. Now he's in Quad City looking to take the Steamwheelers back to the Championship.

9. Jorge Reyna / Malik Henry - San Antonio Gunslingers

A quarterback battle is brewing in San Antonio. Whether it's Reyna or Henry under center, expect big plays from a loaded roster of playmakers in 2025.

10. Charles McCullum - Tucson Sugar Skulls

In his career, McCullum totaled 14,356 passing yards, 369 passing touchdowns, over 2,500 rushing yards, and 80 rushing scores. A two-time MVP, McCullum brings veteran leadership and game-breaking ability to the Sugar Skulls.

11. Jiya Wright - Fishers Freight

Wright made an instant impact in 2024, showcasing his dual-threat explosiveness. He racked up 316 rushing yards and five touchdowns in just five games while averaging 63.8 yards per game on the ground. Keep an eye on Wright to turn heads in 2025.

12. Kenji Bahar and Aeneas Dennis - Massachusetts Pirates

The Pirates are on the hunt for their next leader under center. After a deep run to the IFL Championship, Massachusetts enters 2025 with a major quarterback decision on its hands. Bahar and Dennis bring unique skills to the offense. With championship aspirations, the Pirates need a signal-caller ready to take command-who will rise to the challenge?

13. Nile Mclaughlin and Mylik Mitchell - Iowa Barnstormers

Mclaughlin and Mitchell are the options at quarterback for the Barnstormers in 2025. Both are young, talented quarterbacks. Will Mclaughlin take the reins in his rookie year? Or will Mitchell's sophomore year give him the edge in the quarterback battle in Iowa for the 2025 season?

14. - Christian Arrambide and Ramon Frazier - Northern Arizona Wranglers

Arrambide and Frazier bring youth, energy, and upside to the Northern Arizona offense. With the starting job still up for grabs, whichever quarterback takes the reins will have a golden opportunity to lead the Wranglers to success. Stay tuned-this one's far from settled.

The battles begin on Friday night.

From rising rookies to seasoned MVPs and legendary quarterbacks, elite play at the position will be the key to determining which teams reach the 2025 postseason. Fans won't have to wait long- the 2025 season kicks off on Friday, March 21st. Catch every moment of the IFL action live at www.IFLNetwork.com.

