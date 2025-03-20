Blizzard Players Already Active in the Community

March 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







It is officially Week 1 of the 2025 IFL Season, and Green Bay Blizzard players have already been busy in the community. Even during Training Camp, players had opportunities to visit local schools!

Since the beginning of Training Camp, players, staff, and even Bruiser have visited eight schools. In addition, some players have taken advantage of other area programs, including the Broadway TRASHFORCE, which helps keep the Green Bay area clean.

Between practices, film sessions, training, and getting active in the community, Blizzard players have been working hard around the clock! The team cannot wait for more chances to get out in the community in the coming weeks.

The Blizzard sends a special thank you to Fairview Elementary, Hemlock Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Suamico Elementary, Forest Glen Elementary, Bay Harbor Elementary, Freedom Elementary, and St. Nicholas School for hosting the players and making them feel welcome during their first weeks in Green Bay.

