Former UCF Standout, Abby Hansen, to Remain in Orlando

July 30, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Abby Hansen has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the team. Last year was her first professional season after graduating from the University of Central Florida.

Hansen, a middle blocker, saw action in seven matches and totaled 16 sets in her debut season. Despite the limited play as a rookie, Hansen logged a total of 26 points on 19 kills and seven blocks and recorded six digs.

"I could not be more excited to return to the Orlando Valkyries!" said Hansen. "This is the ultimate fan base, team, and environment to play for. Once again, I go into this next season with gratitude and passion to cultivate success. I can't wait to be back in Orlando with the team!"

"I'm thrilled to have Abby back in Orlando," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "She had moments in her rookie season that showed she certainly belonged in this league. I think we will see a breakout year and for her to have a bigger impact on our team."

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.