Omaha Supernovas to Throw out First Pitch at Saltdogs Game; Appearances Scheduled at Rocket Carwash and Aksarben Farmer's Market

July 30, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

OMAHA, Neb. -The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, will throw out the first pitch for the Lincoln Saltdogs and appear at a Rocket Carwash and the Aksarben Farmer's Market as part of the official trophy tour.

Newly signed Supernovas middle blocker and former Husker Kaitlyn Hord will throw out the first pitch on Youth Volleyball Night at the Lincoln Saltdogs game on Saturday, August 3. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park. Supernovas fans can enter the code "NOVAS" at this link to get $2 off a lower reserved seat.

The Supernovas will also have a booth on the concourse with fans being able to grab autographs from Hord, snap a photo of the championship trophy and get ticket information for the 2025 season.

Hord will also appear earlier that day at the Rocket Carwash located at Lincoln Village Drive (3833 Village Drive) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans will be able to get an autograph and win some merch for the upcoming season. Additionally, Rocket Carwash is offering guests a free carwash. To receive a free carwash at the Lincoln Village Drive location, text "SUPERNOVAS" to 22322.

Hord and Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson will both appear at the Supernovas booth at the Aksarben Farmer's Market on Sunday, August 4. Hord will be at the Supernovas booth from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while Valentín-Anderson is from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Supernovas season tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale! To become a season ticket member, click this link or call 402-502-5268.

Fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

