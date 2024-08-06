Indy Signs Forward Ethan Manderville
August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Ethan Manderville to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Manderville is a Philadelphia, PA native who will begin his professional career with the Fuel after five years at Colgate University where he won a NCAA Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) championship in 2023.
Prior to his collegiate career, the 6 '4 forward played two seasons for the Ottawa Jr. Senators of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) where he had 41 points in 91 games. He helped the Jr. Senators to the playoffs in both of those seasons and went on to win a CCHL championship both times.
The 24-year-old also played two seasons for the Kanata Lasers in the CCHL.
Ethan Manderville is the son of NHL veteran Kent Manderville. Kent played for six NHL teams in twelve years, represented Canada in the 1992 Olympics and in multiple World Championships, as well as attended Cornell.
