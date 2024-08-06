Bison Sign Reilly Webb

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Reilly Webb to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Webb is the second signing in franchise history and the first defenseman.

Webb is a 6'4 right handed defenseman who will begin his professional career with the Bloomington Bison.

The 25-year-old is a Stoney Creek, Ontario native who joins the team from Acadia University where he played the last four seasons, making the playoffs in the last three. Prior to that, Webb spent five years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playing for the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Saginaw Spirit.

During the 2014-15 season, Webb was a Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) U16 Kraft Cup Champion with the Toronto Titans. He had 20 points in 32 games that season. Additionally, that year he was named a Commonwealth Games (CWG) champion.

