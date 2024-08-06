Rush Bring Back Simon Boyko

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the return of forward Simon Boyko for the 2024-25 season. Boyko, who made a splash in his six-week stint with the Rush last season, readies for his first full year in the ECHL.

Boyko, 25, joined the Rush on January 23 and proceeded to have an immediate impact. With eight goals and 11 points in only 19 games, Boyko was one of Rapid City's best performers in the second half of the season.

"My time last season in Rapid was impactful as part of my first professional season, which is the reason why I re-signed," said Boyko. "I look forward to playing in front of Rush Nation this year and getting to meet the new team. I think we have high expectations as a group, and I look forward to helping achieve them."

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Boyko spent the majority of last year with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen in North Carolina. There, he finished fifth in the league in scoring with 55 points in 39 games and won Rookie of the Year honors in the SPHL.

Boyko showed consistency across both leagues last season as an invaluable asset. After a team-record 20-game point streak in Fayetteville, Boyko promptly ripped off a team-best five-game goal streak with the Rush.

"Simon came to us last year when we needed a player and started scoring some big goals for us right away," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He played hard and really wanted to prove himself with this being his first full-time opportunity in the ECHL. Gifted goal scorers are hard to come by, and he is a gifted goal scorer."

After his hot start in Rapid City, Boyko went back to Fayetteville to finish off the season, with the opportunity to come back to the Black Hills this season. A 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward, Boyko made his ECHL debut in a five-game stint with Norfolk in 2023. He competed collegiately at the University of Vermont, then at Aurora University in Illinois.

"We sent Simon back to Fayetteville to give him an opportunity to play in the playoffs," said Burt. "He garnered some much-needed minutes then, too. Playing playoff hockey only makes you grow. He grew, and he is excited to come back to Rapid City. He wants to prove he can stay here all season long, and we see big things in his future."

The Rush has announced the following six signed players:

Forwards (3): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko

Defensemen (2): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

