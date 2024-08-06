Returning Forward Brings Scoring Depth up Front

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward James Hardie

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans forward James Hardie(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, is proud to announce the team has signed forward James Hardie for the 2024-2025 season.

James Hardie returns to Allen for his first full season with the Americans. He was acquired from the Rapid City Rush late last season and made an immediate impact in the lineup scoring 10 points in 12 games.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Americans," noted Hardie. "I can't wait to hit the ice again with this talented group of guys. The great fan base, and the team spirit is unbeatable. I look forward to my return to DFW in late September."

Hardie was one of two players to net a hat trick against the Americans last season. He finished the year with 14 goals and 24 points.

The Barrie, Ontario native put up huge numbers in major junior hockey that included an 82-point season in 2022-2023 during his time with the Mississauga Steelheads.

"Being familiar with James (Hardie), having coached against him in junior hockey, he has a knack for scoring goals," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "We look for him to excel this year with the Americans."

The Americans open their 16th season of professional hockey this October. Allen opens the season on the road on October 24th in Tulsa, with the home opener on Friday, October 25th against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Images from this story



Allen Americans forward James Hardie

(Rapid City Rush)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.