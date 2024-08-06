Defensemen Jay Powell Signs with the Mavericks

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of defenseman Jay Powell.

"Jay is returning to the Mavericks after stints in Atlanta and Orlando. A great teammate with a high compete level, Jay defends the rush well and has developed his game, providing excellent defensive depth," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He prioritized being a Maverick in off-season discussions. We are excited to re-sign Jay and look forward to his progression this season."

Powell, 26, returns to the Mavericks after a 29-game stint with the team during the 2022-23 season. Since then, he has played for the Orlando Solar Bears and the Atlanta Gladiators. Last season with the Gladiators, Powell, a 6'7" defenseman, registered four points in 25 games and accumulated 54 penalty minutes.

Before turning professional, the Nashville, Tennessee native played three years at the University of Alabama-Huntsville and completed his collegiate hockey career at Concordia University Wisconsin. During his college years, Powell scored seven points in 17 games.

To see Jay Powell and the rest of the Mavericks, secure your season tickets today! Season ticket packages are available by calling 816-252-7825 or by emailing tickets@kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.