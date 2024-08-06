Komets Ink Forward Tufto

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forwards Odeen Tufto and rookie Harrison Blaisdell have signed for the 2024-25 season. The rights to former captain forward Morgan Adams-Moisan have been dealt to the Trois-Rivières Lions in exchange for the rights to forward Matt Boucher. The Komets now have 22 players under contract.

Tufto (tuff-toe), 27, scored 22 points (3g, 19a) in 29 games with the Iowa Heartlanders last season. In 77 total ECHL games, Tufto has scored 60 points (13g, 47a) in 77 games with Orlando, Atlanta, and Iowa. The 5'7 forward also saw action overseas, amassing 15 points (5g, 10a) in 12 games in Germany and seven points (2g, 5a) in 10 games in Switzerland. Before turning pro, Tufto led the NCAA in assists with 39 in 2020-21 with Quinnipiac University.

"Odeen brings even more scoring prowess to this squad," Head Coach Jesse Kallechy said. "We know his passing will strengthen our team, and we are excited to have him join the Komets."

Blaisdell, 23, comes off a five-year NCAA career with the University of North Dakota and the University of New Hampshire. He scored 42 points (16g, 26a) in 140 collegiate games and was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in the 5th round, 134th overall. The 5'11 forward is the grandson of former Komet Wally Blaisdell, who played 55 games (10g, 17a) for the Komets during the 1954-55 season.

Boucher, 26, is a product of the University of New Brunswick. Last season with the Lions, he scored 26 points (13g, 13a) in 17 games. The forward also logged 17 games with Belleville of the AHL.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.