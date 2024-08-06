Jared Youngman Named Executive Vice President of Sales
August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce that Jared Youngman has been hired as the Executive Vice President of Sales for the club.
"I'm elated to be joining the Gladiators family," Jared Youngman said. "This is a bitter-sweet opportunity for me, as I thoroughly enjoyed my 20-plus years in Utah, but the chance to take on a new adventure, with an exciting team, staff, and ownership, was something I couldn't pass up on."
Originally from Layton, Utah, Youngman began his career with the Utah Grizzlies in 1999, starting off as an intern and progressing through roles such as account executive and Director of Ticket Sales. In April 2009, he was named Vice President of the club, a role he held for fifteen years.
"Having Jared as a part of our team is a massive benefit to the Gladiators," Owner Alex Campbell mentioned. "His track record of success in Utah says a lot about his leadership, loyalty, and commitment to getting the job done the right way."
The Grizzlies averaged 6,003 fans per game during the 2023-24 season, which ranked within the top ten of all ECHL teams. This number is the biggest average attendance Utah has had since joining the league. In addition, the Grizzlies had seven games last year with crowds larger than 8,200 and 11 games of more than 7,500.
